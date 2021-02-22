Maker Trading Down 7.4% Over Last Week (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One Maker token can currently be bought for $2,309.01 or 0.04331696 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maker has a market cap of $2.30 billion and $151.24 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00057474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 61.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $406.27 or 0.00762164 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00040490 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006032 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00059002 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00020669 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003798 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00039049 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001877 BTC.

About Maker

Maker (MKR) is a token. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 995,692 tokens. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars.

