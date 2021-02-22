Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Man Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Man Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

Shares of MNGPF stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $2.03. 70,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,383. Man Group has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

