Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Sets New 52-Week High at $54.67

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.67 and last traded at $54.67, with a volume of 107 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.90.

Man Wah Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MAWHY)

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes sofas and ancillary products. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments. It offers sofas under the CHEERS brand; mattresses under the Enlanda brand; panel furniture and furniture accessories; sofas, sofa-beds, beds, armchairs, and accessories under the Fleming brand name; and chairs, smart furniture spare parts, etc.

