Manna Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.77 Million (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded up 100.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 22nd. In the last seven days, Manna has traded 40.3% higher against the US dollar. Manna has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $4.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manna coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001333 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,920.51 or 1.00798504 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000020 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Manna Profile

Manna is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,973,465 coins and its circulating supply is 661,235,981 coins. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com

Buying and Selling Manna

Manna can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

