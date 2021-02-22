Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) Trading 8.6% Higher

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) shares traded up 8.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.72 and last traded at $7.57. 202,284 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 312% from the average session volume of 49,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.94. The company has a market cap of $124.84 million, a PE ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 3.06.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.20. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 11.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Manning & Napier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manning & Napier in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manning & Napier in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Osmium Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manning & Napier in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

Manning & Napier Company Profile (NYSE:MN)

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

