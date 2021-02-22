Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Mapfre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Mapfre in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mapfre has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of MPFRF stock remained flat at $$1.91 on Monday. Mapfre has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.82.

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accidents, savings and investment, retirement, burial, travel and lifestyle insurance; and homeowners, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicles, third-party liability and assets, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishments, and other insurance products.

