Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.86 million. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The business’s revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.
Marathon Oil stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.20. 44,317,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,875,098. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $10.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 3.36.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.
About Marathon Oil
Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.
