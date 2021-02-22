Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Down 14.2% After Insider Selling

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) was down 14.2% on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $36.60 and last traded at $37.11. Approximately 20,326,654 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 44,096,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.27.

Specifically, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 632,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $12,962,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,079,888 shares in the company, valued at $22,148,502.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Rudolph sold 9,000 shares of Marathon Patent Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $54,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,052.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,351,500 shares of company stock valued at $47,137,455. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Patent Group from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Patent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.87 and a beta of 4.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Patent Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Patent Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Patent Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Patent Group

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

