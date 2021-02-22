Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marcus & Millichap in a research note issued on Thursday, February 18th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. William Blair also issued estimates for Marcus & Millichap’s FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised Marcus & Millichap from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $39.73 on Monday. Marcus & Millichap has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $40.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.12.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.45. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 5.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMI. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter worth $5,202,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 3rd quarter worth $305,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 211.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 18,185 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.