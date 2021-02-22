Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) shares rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.25 and last traded at $5.92. Approximately 115,616 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 214,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Marine Petroleum Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Fruth Investment Management owned approximately 0.50% of Marine Petroleum Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2020, it had an overriding royalty interest in 59 oil and natural gas leases covering an aggregate of 217,056 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

