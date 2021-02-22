MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.15% of MarketAxess worth $31,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKTX. FMR LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after acquiring an additional 71,732 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in MarketAxess by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

MKTX opened at $550.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $543.46 and a 200-day moving average of $524.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.79 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.49 and a 12-month high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.96, for a total transaction of $416,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at $5,882,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total value of $143,080.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,627.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,250 shares of company stock valued at $26,058,763 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MKTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Compass Point increased their price target on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $512.00.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide.

