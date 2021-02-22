MarketPeak Trading Up 19.3% Over Last 7 Days (PEAK)

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One MarketPeak token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MarketPeak has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. MarketPeak has a total market cap of $2.11 million and $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $245.26 or 0.00476202 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00068302 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00086419 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00057245 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.93 or 0.00489162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00071913 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00026395 BTC.

MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 tokens. The official website for MarketPeak is marketpeak.com

