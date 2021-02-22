Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,161,160 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,255 shares during the period. Martin Marietta Materials comprises approximately 1.1% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.86% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $329,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MLM. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 34.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total transaction of $2,747,498.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,120 shares in the company, valued at $17,609,916.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded down $3.69 on Monday, hitting $332.65. 7,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,036. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.08 and a 12-month high of $338.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $304.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MLM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $314.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.04.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

