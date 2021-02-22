Masari (MSR) Market Cap Hits $445,817.20

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded down 17.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. Masari has a market capitalization of $445,817.20 and approximately $561.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Masari coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Masari has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,823.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,607.59 or 0.03226547 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.75 or 0.00378832 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $569.71 or 0.01143438 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $195.90 or 0.00393179 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $204.17 or 0.00409793 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00024563 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.39 or 0.00251659 BTC.

MSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 15,149,443 coins. The official website for Masari is getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org

Masari can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

