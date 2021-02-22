Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Blair William & Co. IL’s 8th Largest Position

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,186,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.6% of Blair William & Co. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.12% of Mastercard worth $423,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total value of $19,447,675.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,039,041 shares in the company, valued at $36,736,515,111.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.47.

Shares of MA stock traded up $6.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $340.14. The company had a trading volume of 111,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,315,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25. The company has a market capitalization of $339.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.72.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

