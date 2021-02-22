Matador Resources Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 18th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the year. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.45.

Matador Resources stock opened at $19.10 on Monday. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Matador Resources by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

