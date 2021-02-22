Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.95

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.95 and last traded at $20.94, with a volume of 25762 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.10.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Matador Resources by 239.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,622,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,573,000 after buying an additional 1,144,650 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Matador Resources by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,455,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,509,000 after buying an additional 861,068 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Matador Resources by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,076,899 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,987,000 after buying an additional 440,727 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,847,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,165,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

