Matic Network Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges (MATIC)

Matic Network (CURRENCY:MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last week, Matic Network has traded up 169% against the US dollar. One Matic Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Matic Network has a market cap of $616.67 million and approximately $279.92 million worth of Matic Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Matic Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00057470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 62.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $406.86 or 0.00744110 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00039871 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00024205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006124 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00062107 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00038616 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,393.54 or 0.04377602 BTC.

Matic Network Profile

Matic Network (CRYPTO:MATIC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 26th, 2018. Matic Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,952,830,774 coins. The official website for Matic Network is matic.network . Matic Network’s official message board is medium.com/matic-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Matic provides scalable, secure and instant transactions using sidechains based on an adapted implementation of Plasma framework for asset security and a decentralized network of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) validators. In short, it allows anyone to create scalable DApps while ensuring a superior user experience in a secure and decentralized manner. It has a working implementation for Ethereum on Ropsten Testnet. Matic intends to support other blockchains in the future which will enable it to provide interoperability features alongside offering scalability to existing public blockchains. “

Matic Network Coin Trading

Matic Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matic Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matic Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matic Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Matic Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matic Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.