Matrix AI Network Trading 61.5% Higher Over Last Week (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Matrix AI Network has a market cap of $6.32 million and approximately $591,831.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Matrix AI Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0295 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded 61.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Matrix AI Network Token Profile

Matrix AI Network (CRYPTO:MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 tokens. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

