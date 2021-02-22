Maverick Chain Market Capitalization Hits $350,530.74 (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded 32.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maverick Chain has a market cap of $350,530.74 and approximately $1,194.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maverick Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.38 or 0.00500428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00068114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00087957 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00060314 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.56 or 0.00513566 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00073021 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00028340 BTC.

About Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net

Maverick Chain Token Trading

Maverick Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

