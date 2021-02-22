Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Maverix Metals has a payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Maverix Metals to earn $0.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MMX traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.35. 202,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,285. Maverix Metals has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $6.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $751.45 million, a P/E ratio of 103.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMX. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from $8.50 to $8.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Maverix Metals in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Maverix Metals in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.01.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.