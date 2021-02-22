Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.
Maverix Metals has a payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Maverix Metals to earn $0.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.
Shares of NYSE:MMX traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.35. 202,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,285. Maverix Metals has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $6.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $751.45 million, a P/E ratio of 103.00 and a beta of 1.08.
About Maverix Metals
Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.
