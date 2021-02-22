MAX Exchange Token Reaches One Day Volume of $565,930.00 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 34.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One MAX Exchange Token token can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000436 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $413,201.36 and approximately $565,930.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 56.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52,441.28 or 0.99615869 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00041090 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $254.82 or 0.00484055 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006499 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.86 or 0.00284672 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.91 or 0.00772952 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.30 or 0.00133535 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00008361 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002150 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,798,551 tokens. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com

MAX Exchange Token Token Trading

MAX Exchange Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

