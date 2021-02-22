MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT) Insider Sells £415,135 in Stock

MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT) insider Will Brooke sold 40,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,015 ($13.26), for a total transaction of £415,135 ($542,376.54).

MXCT stock opened at GBX 1,000 ($13.07) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 716.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 477.85. The stock has a market cap of £774.22 million and a PE ratio of -62.89. MaxCyte, Inc. has a one year low of GBX 116 ($1.52) and a one year high of GBX 1,060 ($13.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.52, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.57.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte, Inc operates as a cell-based therapies and life sciences company in the United States and internationally. Its transfection systems include MaxCyte STX, a scalable transfection system that uses flow electroporation technology for the engineering of cells for a range of applications; MaxCyte VLX, an instrument for large volume cell-engineering; and MaxCyte GT, a non-viral cell-engineering technology designed for clinical use.

