McChip Resources Inc. (MCS.V) (CVE:MCS) Shares Down 2.8%

McChip Resources Inc. (MCS.V) (CVE:MCS) dropped 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. Approximately 10,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 8,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.96 million and a PE ratio of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53, a current ratio of 7.21 and a quick ratio of 7.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.51.

About McChip Resources Inc. (MCS.V) (CVE:MCS)

McChip Resources Inc operates in the natural resource industry in Canada. The company invests in petroleum interests in Western Canada, as well as direct and indirect interests in minerals. It holds interest in Saskatchewan Potash project located in province of Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Madsen Red Lake Gold Mines Limited and changed its name to McChip Resources Inc in May 1981.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for McChip Resources Inc. (MCS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McChip Resources Inc. (MCS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.