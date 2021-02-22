McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.07.

NYSE MCD opened at $212.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.84. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 80.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $307,738,000 after acquiring an additional 625,506 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $219,448,000 after buying an additional 557,891 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6,221.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $119,734,000 after purchasing an additional 536,880 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after purchasing an additional 401,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,471,049 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $315,656,000 after purchasing an additional 352,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

