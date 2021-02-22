McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect McGrath RentCorp to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MGRC stock opened at $79.22 on Monday. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $44.32 and a 1 year high of $81.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.62 and its 200-day moving average is $66.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

In other news, Director Ronald H. Zech sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $45,752.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John P. Skenesky sold 3,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $195,010.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,294.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,700 shares of company stock worth $556,029. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

