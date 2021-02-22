McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,086 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of McKesson worth $22,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $82,044.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $95,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,878,620 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.92.

NYSE:MCK opened at $177.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $112.60 and a 1 year high of $187.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. McKesson’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

