Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) is Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s 5th Largest Position

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 175.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 32,020 shares during the period. Medifast accounts for approximately 1.6% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.43% of Medifast worth $9,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Medifast during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Medifast during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Medifast by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Medifast during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medifast during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Medifast from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Medifast from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

NYSE:MED traded down $5.10 on Monday, reaching $263.13. The stock had a trading volume of 286 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,500. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.27 and a 200 day moving average of $187.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.52. Medifast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $279.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.84%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $240.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,051.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

