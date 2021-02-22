Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) Shares Gap Up to $10.11

Shares of Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.11, but opened at $10.89. Medley Management shares last traded at $10.89, with a volume of 3 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.60.

Get Medley Management alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Medley Management stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 76,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 11.47% of Medley Management at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Medley Management Inc is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Medley Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medley Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.