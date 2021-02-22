MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$8.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$5.50. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$5.50 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MEG Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their target price on MEG Energy to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.76.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Shares of MEG Energy stock traded up C$0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting C$6.74. 4,401,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,060,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.13 and a 1 year high of C$6.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.80.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.