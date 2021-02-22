Memetic / PepeCoin Price Tops $0.0393 on Major Exchanges (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 22nd. In the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $13,406.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.94 or 0.00505119 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00007911 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00035761 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,226.90 or 0.02245870 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000055 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

