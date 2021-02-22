MenaPay Price Up 83.7% Over Last 7 Days (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last week, MenaPay has traded 83.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. MenaPay has a market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $1,273.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MenaPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MenaPay Coin Profile

MPAY is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

MenaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars.

