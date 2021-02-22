Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,553 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 397.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 52,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 72,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 22,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.23. 150,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,307,405. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

