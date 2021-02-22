Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,914,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 715,569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.13% of Mercury Systems worth $696,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,441,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,081,000 after buying an additional 223,667 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Mercury Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,013,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Mercury Systems by 14.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $70.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.14. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $96.29.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.52 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. Mercury Systems’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 6,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $450,255.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,048 shares in the company, valued at $8,345,581.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $101,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,708 shares in the company, valued at $22,222,974.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,059 shares of company stock worth $1,321,840. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

