Meridian Network (LOCK) Price Down 26.9% Over Last Week

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last week, Meridian Network has traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar. Meridian Network has a total market cap of $698,897.62 and approximately $287,107.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meridian Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0638 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Meridian Network alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003475 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00072932 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003007 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 76.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00035747 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Meridian Network

Meridian Network (CRYPTO:LOCK) is a token. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens. Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Meridian Network

Meridian Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meridian Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meridian Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meridian Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meridian Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.