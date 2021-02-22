Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Acquired by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 248.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,387,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,414,401 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 6.10% of Merit Medical Systems worth $188,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on MMSI. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

Shares of MMSI traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,821. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $61.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

