MetaHash Market Capitalization Reaches $11.71 Million (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 22nd. During the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $11.71 million and approximately $158,645.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.37 or 0.00494175 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00066975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00087780 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00058892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00071897 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.51 or 0.00434634 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00028209 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,560,080,529 coins and its circulating supply is 2,390,885,258 coins. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

#MetaHash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.