Metal Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Metal token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC on major exchanges. Metal has a total market capitalization of $65.70 million and $36.73 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00057920 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 58.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.60 or 0.00757854 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00040011 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00024268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00061825 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00038950 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,415.08 or 0.04435937 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

