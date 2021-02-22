Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Market Cap Reaches $23.27 Million (DNA)

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (CURRENCY:DNA) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 22nd. In the last seven days, Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has a market capitalization of $23.27 million and approximately $377,310.00 worth of Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Profile

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) is a coin. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,143,656,744 coins. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official website is mvsdna.com . The official message board for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is medium.com/metaverse-blockchain . Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official Twitter account is @encrypgen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture aims to form a parallel cross-chain structure with ETP to incorporate speed and security on the network, presenting a solution to the impossible trinity. DNA is Metaverse DNA’s native currency, which a digital asset that can be sent over the network easily, securely, and instantly. It is also an essential part of the blockchain ecosystem and will be used in Metaverse-based applications. “

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture directly using U.S. dollars.

