Metaverse ETP One Day Volume Reaches $899,421.00 (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000425 BTC on exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $18.40 million and approximately $899,421.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,790.54 or 0.03307085 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00025465 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 79,871,976 coins and its circulating supply is 79,871,872 coins. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

