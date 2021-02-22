Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Reaches $1.04 on Major Exchanges

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Meter Governance token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00001958 BTC on major exchanges. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $486,125.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded up 53.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $255.67 or 0.00482655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00068525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00085459 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00057337 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $259.42 or 0.00489748 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00071651 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00026731 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 tokens. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io

