Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stake Increased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $5,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 133.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 91.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,202.28, for a total transaction of $7,213,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,796 shares in the company, valued at $12,979,814.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,170.00 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $18,886,523. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTD stock opened at $1,143.92 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $579.40 and a twelve month high of $1,271.67. The company has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,204.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,084.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTD. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $897.85.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

