MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,633 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of MFA Financial worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,044,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of MFA Financial by 16.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,176,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 314,681 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of MFA Financial by 451.5% in the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,102,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 902,954 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of MFA Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,070,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 35,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of MFA Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,027,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. 49.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MFA shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on MFA Financial in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on MFA Financial from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.70.

MFA opened at $4.03 on Monday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $8.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.96%.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit impaired, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA).

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.