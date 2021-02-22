MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Trading 6.7% Higher

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) shares traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.11 and last traded at $68.67. 196,797 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 137,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.33.

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of MGP Ingredients from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.58.

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 10,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $435,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 6,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $369,982.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at $117,327.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,733 shares of company stock worth $2,129,855. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGPI)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

