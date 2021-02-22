MIB Coin (MIB) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Exchanges

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded down 37.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $205,118.65 and $6,658.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded down 43.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.72 or 0.00164483 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 401,366,917 coins and its circulating supply is 124,064,989 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

MIB Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.