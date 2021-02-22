MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Down 9.1%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) traded down 9.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $865.00 and last traded at $876.00. 754,789 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,219,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $963.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial dropped coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.17.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $706.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,300.00 and a beta of 1.59.

In other news, CFO Phong Le sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.14, for a total transaction of $15,479,100.00. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total transaction of $2,995,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 153,850 shares of company stock valued at $40,215,371 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 68.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 35.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the third quarter worth $423,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the third quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 9.6% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 3,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.