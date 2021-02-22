MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Trading 6.4% Higher

Shares of MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) traded up 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.23 and last traded at $2.65. 22,092,781 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 248% from the average session volume of 6,348,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $182.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.89.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MICT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MICT by 3,622.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 307,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 299,076 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MICT by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 119,364 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in MICT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MICT in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of MICT by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares during the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MICT

MICT, Inc, operating through its subsidiaries GFH Intermediate Holdings Ltd. and Micronet Ltd, provides mobile computing solutions; as well as a proprietary trading technology platform for high growth sectors in global fintech space. The company, through GFH Intermediate Holdings Ltd., focuses on online brokerage for equities trading, wealth management, and sales of insurance products primarily in foreign markets in Asia.

