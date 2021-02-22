MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Trading 6.4% Higher

Shares of MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) traded up 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.23 and last traded at $2.65. 22,092,781 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 248% from the average session volume of 6,348,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $182.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.89.
MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter.
About MICT (NASDAQ:MICT)
MICT, Inc, operating through its subsidiaries GFH Intermediate Holdings Ltd. and Micronet Ltd, provides mobile computing solutions; as well as a proprietary trading technology platform for high growth sectors in global fintech space. The company, through GFH Intermediate Holdings Ltd., focuses on online brokerage for equities trading, wealth management, and sales of insurance products primarily in foreign markets in Asia.
