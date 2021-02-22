Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $6.50 Per Share

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) – KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $6.50 per share for the year. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ FY2022 earnings at $6.82 EPS.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $423.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MAA. Robert W. Baird downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.73.

NYSE MAA opened at $137.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.38. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $148.88. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.49 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAA. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 218.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $169,949.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,797,152.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $50,145.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,047 shares in the company, valued at $9,392,564.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,387 shares of company stock worth $294,818 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.60%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.