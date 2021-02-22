Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Stake Cut by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Mimecast worth $7,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mimecast by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,873,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,472,000 after purchasing an additional 210,498 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Mimecast by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 14,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth $488,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the fourth quarter worth $721,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in Mimecast by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 28,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 12,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

MIME stock opened at $45.92 on Monday. Mimecast Limited has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $59.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.67 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,174. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $753,550.00. Insiders sold 281,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,665,100 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Mimecast from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities cut their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mimecast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.85.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

