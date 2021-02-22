Minereum (MNE) One Day Volume Hits $123,753.00

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded down 15.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last week, Minereum has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. Minereum has a market capitalization of $5.61 million and approximately $123,753.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minereum coin can now be bought for $0.49 or 0.00000899 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00057304 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 62.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $409.53 or 0.00751636 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00039727 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00024144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006124 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00061678 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00038385 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,375.98 or 0.04360762 BTC.

About Minereum

Minereum is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 11,462,743 coins. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Buying and Selling Minereum

Minereum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

